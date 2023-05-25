Ripplefest Texas Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring King Buffalo, Acid King and Brant Bjork

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Today the stoner, doom and heavy rock festival Ripplefest Texas returns for its third edition in Austin, TX on September 21-24 with a lineup of 40+ bands including King Buffalo, Acid King and Brant Bjork.

Also performing will be Trio, Sasquatch, Wo-Fat, Fatso Jetson, Mondo Generator, Unida, The Well+, The Atomic Bitchwax, Telekinetic Yeti*, Duel, Forming the Void, Hippie Death Cult, High Desert Queen*, Avon, War Cloud, Rubber Snake Charmers, Spirit Mother+, Kind, Nick Oliveri.

Thunder Horse, Royal Sons+, Restless Spirit*, (Big) Pig, Fostermother, Dead Feathers+, Rainbows Are Free, Warlung*, Sun Voyager, Red Mesa, Dunes, Tia Carrera+, Mr. Plow, The Heroine*, Micheal Rudolph Cummings, The Absurd+, GoodEye*, Red Beard Wall, God Damn Good Time Band+ and others will be performing as well.

West Coast-based powerhouse Ripple Music is the passion-driven imprint that leading metal magazine Decibel Magazine declared “has made a splash in heavy rock and metal” and Alternative Control labeled “powerhouse tastemaker”.

Known and revered worldwide for unearthing the finest bands in stoner, doom, heavy rock and metal, the Bay Area-based label is home to Scott “Wino” Weinrich, Tony Reed, Poobah, Wo Fat, Mothership, Colour Haze, Freedom Hawk and many more.