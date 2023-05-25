Demi Lovato Shares Rock Version of Hit Song “Cool For The Summer”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2023 - 1:31 PM

Today Grammy nominated artist Demi Lovato has released the rock version of “Cool for the Summer.” The new version features edgier re-recorded vocals and updated production from Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrelles and Alex Nice, which gives the summer anthem a newfound intensity.

“Cool for the Summer” was originally released eight years ago as the lead single from Lovato’s fifth studio album, Confident. The three time platinum track became an instant global hit, topping charts worldwide and peaking number one on Billboard’s Dance Club Chart.

As a whole, the rock version of “Cool For The Summer” is pretty good due to how the instrumentation brings vein jolting guitar riffs, thunderous drum beats and killer piano playing while Lovato’s strong vocals serenades the ears with beautiful sound.

The original version “Cool For The Summer” is rather good due to the elements of pop music but Lovato’s latest installment shows the artist is not afraid to be creative with music.

“Cool For The Summer” marks the second signature song Lovato has updated to reflect her current sound and earlier this year the artist released “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” in celebration of the original track’s 10 year anniversary which was met with praise from both fans and critics alike.

The singer performed rock versions of both tracks on her 2022 HOLY FVCK Tour which was in support of her album of the same name. The critically acclaimed HOLY FVCK featured the singles “29,” “SUBSTANCE” and SKIN OF MY TEETH,” which returned Lovato to her rock and pop-punk roots.