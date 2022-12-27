Supernova Ska Fest Beginning 2023 Lineup Announced Featuring The Suicide Machines, Fishbone, The Toasters, And More

Home News Roy Lott December 27th, 2022 - 10:03 PM

Supernova Ska Fest has announced additional acts for their 2023 lineup. The Suicide Machines, The Planet Smashers, The Toasters, and the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies will now be joining previously announced acts Fishbone, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, The Pietasters, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Scofflaws, We Are the Union, Catbite, Bad Operation, Kill Lincoln and Bite Me Bambi. A DJ set from Don Letts, comedian Ian Fidance, Suicide Machines vocalist J Navarro and his band The Traitors are also on the bill. The three-day music festival takes place September 15-17 in Fort Monroe, VA. Passes for the festival are on sale now.

In 2020, The Suicide Machines released their first album in over 15 years called Revolution Spring. “Everyone just kind of got inspired,” said vocalist Jason Navarro about the reunion. “That’s all. I think we were watching all these other bands ride a wave of nostalgia and we didn’t want to be lumped into that, so we started writing a couple of songs and it went from there.”

The 2023 edition is the festival’s ninth one. Previous acts on the lineup featured The Skatalites, The Slackers, The Pietasters, Eastern Standard Time, Adam Flymo, The Snails, Sammy Kay, The Freecoasters, Party Like It’s, Stacked Like Pancake and Grace and Tony to name a few.