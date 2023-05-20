Tanlines Releases New Album The Big Mess, Video For “New Reality”

Home News Zach Monteiro May 20th, 2023 - 12:47 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

New York based electronic and indie rock duo Tanlines have recently released their new album titled ‘The Big Mess”. This is Eric Emm’s and Jesse Cohen’s third studio album with their last one “Highlights” releasing eight years ago in 2015 under the Tru Thoughts record label.

With their latest album published under Merge Records, the tracklist includes eleven songs along with official music videos for four of them, including one for their “New Reality”.

The video in question shows Emm dancing in a mall, which is in contrast to previous music videos in the album. According to the Tanlines Twitter account, “Outer Banks” was shot remotely while “Burns Effect” and “The Big Mess” were recorded at Emm’s home.

According to Merge Records, Tanlines’ “The Big Mess” delves into concepts and ideas of what Emm calls “introspective masculinity” in how he and Cohen have been shaped by fatherhood, societal expectations and moving out of the Covid19 pandemic. BroadwayWorld also shares some insight into the duo’s “New Reality” when Emm says “I wrote this about trying to maintain my edge as a mostly-stay-at-home-dad… it had taken on a powerful new meaning following the vibe shift of the pandemic and moving to the country. The video is my take on every video made in a mall, an increasingly frequent destination in my parenting routines and current fixture in my new reality.”

Tanlines “The Big Mess” is out now and will be appearing in Brooklyn, New York at Club Elsewhere on June 6th. The album’s tracklist is as follows;

The Big Mess (2:31) Outer Banks (3:43) New Reality (3:15) Burns Effect (3:27) Clouds (3:05) Unreal (2:30) Arm’s Length Away (3:16) Endless Love (3:13) Speed (4:24) Hold On (2:49) The Age of Innocence (3:17)

