Tanlines Announces First New Album in Eight Years The Big Mess for May 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Outer Banks”

According to pitchfork.com duo Tanlines have announced the release of their first album in eight years titled The Big Mess which will be released on May 19 by Merge. In light of the joyus occasion Tanlines have also shared their lead single “Outer Banks.”

The Big Mess came together when band member Eric Emm and his family moved from Brooklyn to rural Connecticut, while Jesse Cohen remained in New York to launch his marketing career and a podcast. Emm continued writing songs but he wasn’t sure where they would end up. “I spent years figuring out in my mind, ‘What is my musical life going to look like? I just kept writing.”

In the article Emm describes what the meaning behind “Outer Banks ” is about

“This song is about being a perfectionist. When I was younger, I thought that being called that was a compliment. But I’ve come to realize it’s actually a liability. This is especially true in any kind of partnership. Making concessions, adjustments and letting things go are all components of a successful endeavor.”

The Big Mess Tack List

1 The Big Mess

2 Outer Banks

3 New Reality

4 Burns Effect

5 Clouds

6 Unreal

7 Arm’s Length Away

8 Endless Love

9 Speed

10 Hold On

11 The Age of Innocence