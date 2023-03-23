Tanlines Shares Personal Yet Fun New Song & Video “Burns Effect”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2023 - 5:18 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today the music duo Tanlines have shared the video for “Burns Effect,” which is the new single from he duo’s first album in eight years, The Big Mess, which will be released on May 19 by Merge.

In the press band member Eric Emm describes the meaning behind their latest tune.

“This song is deep and dark and dangerous, but in a fun way. It’s one of the more personal tracks on the album where this ungrounded part of my personality surfaces as an over-the-top, almost ironic character.

The singer adds, “In the video, I’m channeling a lounge lizard version of the Thom Yorke dancing video and the bad-boy persona of an MTV-era late-career rocker, oozing machismo in a classic dark and humorous Tanlines way.”

Tanlines are indie-rock band who are trying figure out their place in a chaotic culture and industry that can no longer command their full attention.

The duo are emblematic of a particular time and place that doesn’t really exist anymore, yet here they are existing and thriving this year.

Last month Tanlines announced The Big Mess with a clever and amusing video for its beat-driven lead single “Outer Banks,” which received praise from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Stereogum and NPR who said it “is quite good.”

Also Paste named it one of the best songs of the week upon its release, saying, “Emm’s vocals are a slice of holistic gospel” and calling the track “an emotional, synthy amalgamation of friendship and clarity.”