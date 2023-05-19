Lana Del Rey Releases Refreshing New Single “Say Yes To Heaven”

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 19th, 2023 - 4:14 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey has released her newest single, “Say Yes To Heaven.” This is her newest song since the release of her successful ninth studio album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. This track does not appear on her new album, but is out now via Interscope Records. “Say Yes To Heaven” was co-written in 2012 with Rick Nowels and was initially leaked online to platforms like TikTok, creating a lot of attention, but is now fully released. Listen to “Say Yes To Heaven” below.

The song’s lyrics seem to be about the singer pining after someone, with lyrics like “I’ve got my eye on you” and “I’ve got my mind on you.” It also shows commitment, with the lyrics “If you go I’ll stay / You come back, I’ll be right here / Like a barge at sea.” The song’s instrumentals take a quiet tone, with an acoustic guitar plucking away while heavy drums slowly beat and the vocals echoed. Together it creates an ethereal sound, making the song sound thoughtful.

Del Rey also recently released a music video for her song “Candy Necklace,” a single taken from her most recent album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Del Rey will also be performing at this year’s All Things Go Festival, alongside prolific artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Boygenius, and more. The event will take place the weekend of September 31st, and can be read about here.