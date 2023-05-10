Lana Del Rey Releases New Video For “Candy Necklace”

Home News Roy Lott May 10th, 2023 - 8:30 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The 10-minute video is directed by Rich Lee and was shot in Los Angeles. The video sees Lana take on the role of multiple Hollywood starlets throughout history, with nods to on-screen icons Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Short aka The Black Dahlia amongst others, offering a glimpse of classic Hollywood glamour and what it’s like for those in front of the camera, behind the smokescreen of fame. It also features Grammy-Award-winning artist Jon Batiste.

The new video follows the recent releases of her first three singles, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”, “ A&W” and “ The Grants .”

Lana is set to headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands this August, as well as the All Things Go Music Festival in Columbia, Maryland alongside Maggie Rogers, boygenius and Carly Rae Jepsen. She will also headline the London festival BST Hyde Park for its 10th anniversary on July 9 with special guests to be announced. She will also headline The Other Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival in June.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna