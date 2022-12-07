Lana Del Rey Announces New Album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd for March 2023 Release and Shares Title Song

Home News Karan Singh December 7th, 2022 - 12:13 PM

The queen of the sad kids is back — Lana Del Rey just announced her new album will be released next year. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is set to drop on March 10, and its title track is out now. Check it out below:

True to her sound, Del Rey continues her tradition of poorly enunciated ballads with her latest single. It either works for you or it doesn’t, but she has remained consistent throughout her career by giving fans exactly what they love her for. To outsiders, it may come across as bland and boring, but for Lana loyalists, this is her true essence.

This upcoming record will be her first since 2021’s Blue Banisters (her second album that year) and expectations are higher than ever considering she has come through with each album thus far. The record will have contributions from producers Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. Guest artists comprise Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis and Laura Sisk, among others.

Her last record set a new record for the most No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Alternative Albums chart. Most recently, she released the Euphoria soundtrack, “Watercolor Eyes,” and put out her own rendition of Father John Misty’s “Buddy’s Rendezvous.” (Pitchfork)

