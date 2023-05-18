Kesha Shares Emotional New Song “Only Love Can Save Us Now”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2023 - 11:45 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana

According to consequence.net artist Kesha has released another song from her fifth studio album Gag Order, which will be released tomorrow. The artist’s latest tune is called “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” which finds Kesha turning to a higher power during her difficult times.

“Only Love Can Save Us Now” starts with electronic production before changing to acoustic guitar on the chorus while Kesha praises the power of love with a gospel choir. Also on the track, the singer mentions the legal issues she has been dealing with over the past decade: “I’m getting sued because my mom has been tweeting/ Don’t fucking tell me that I’m dealing with reason.”

Yesterday Kesha went on Instagram to tell her fans about the meaning behind her new song.

“I have had an overwhelming dichotomy of emotions, oscillating between pain and love. Chaos and love. Fear and love. I wanted my song ‘Only Love Can Save Us Now’ to sonically, lyrically, and emotionally reflect the severity of my mental pendulum swings.”

The singer adds “The world is so overwhelming sometimes. It requires a moment of surrender. The ludicrosity of life can make you crazy. If anything, IF ANYTHING, can save us, I believe only love can. This song is a desperate and angry prayer. A call to the light when all feels lost.”

