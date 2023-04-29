Kesha Releases Self-Reflecting New Songs ‘Eat The Acid’ And ‘Fine Line’

Home News Roy Lott April 29th, 2023 - 6:42 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana

Kesha has released two new “Eat The Acid” & “Fine Line” from her forthcoming album Gag Order, out May 19th via Kemosabe/RCA Records.

‘Fine Line’ is a naked admission of the absurdities of the fickle world we live in, playing out like an otherworldly look at the fragile dualities of life, things that can change in the blink of an eye.





On ‘Eat The Acid’, over a humming organ-like synthesizer, Kesha recounts an existential breakthrough she had one night. Kesha shared the origin story for ‘Eat The Acid’ in a recent interview with Nylon Magazine. “This night sent me like a rabid animal into a journey of self-discovery within my consciousness… My ego, or sense of aloneness, now suddenly felt like just a small part of the whole. My ego felt dismantled…. I woke up the morning after this experience and wrote the first song for this album, the seed and catalyst for the whole project.”

She later added, “My mom warned me at a very young age to not take acid. She told me how she had taken some as a teen and it had shown her so much… too much. I made it a point to never, ever touch it. I still haven’t. I didn’t want to see it all. I wanted to live blissfully unaware and happy.”

Gag Order is executive produced by Kesha and produced by Rick Rubin. It is noted as a full-bodied collection that flows like a stream-of-conscious journey through the psychedelic dark depths of the human psyche followed by basking in the cleansing light when finally reaching the surface. Forged in the fires of self-discovery and learning to finally accept the ugly, scary sides of ourselves, the album is an emotional exorcism, unearthing and facing the darkness in oneself with experimental production and vulnerable lyrics. On the album, the singer confronts her own reflection & finds empowerment in her own voice, with beautiful, heart-aching results.