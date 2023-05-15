Kaytraminé Releases New Single “Rebuke” Ahead of Debut Album Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2023 - 6:36 PM

According to stereogum.com Last month artists Kaytranada and Aminé revealed their latest collaborative project Kaytraminé, which features artist Pharrell Williams on the tune “4EVA.”

The duo will be releasing their debut album later this week but before the album drops, Kaytraminé released the bubbly and smooth single “Rebuke.” As a whole, the song is lovely due to how Aminé’s vocal performance talks about how he is refusing to move on from an old flame while female vocals trails behind the rapper for support.

Also another great part about “Rebuke” is how the instrumentation brings a catchy beat of soul and funk music. While listening, each note fills the ears with bittersweet sound while Aminé’s voice sizzles the atmosphere with his musical talent.

