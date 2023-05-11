FWB Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, Nick Hakim and more

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Today FWB Fest announced this year’s lineup will feature performances by Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, Nick Hakim and more. The three day event will place at Idyllwild Arts Academy in California on August 4-6.

CFCF, DOSS, Jacques Greene, Mary Lattimore, Nosaj Thing, Teen Daze, stud1nt, Teen Daze, North Americans, Sofft and others will be performing as well.

Most performers at FWB FEST choose to share their bespoke performance in the natural environment of Idyllwild. This creates a unique culture of appreciation at the event, which pairs well with the highly intellectual discourse and rigor surrounding the talks, experiences and outdoor recreation.

FWB FEST takes place at the legendary Idyllwild Arts Academy, which is nestled in the San Jacinto Mountains and San Bernardino National Forest in Idyllwild, CA and is approximately a two-hour drive east of Los Angeles.

Idyllwild Arts was founded in 1946 as a respite for creators to come together from around the world. The vision of its founders was to nurture a creative collective that would promote intercultural understanding and peace while re-envisioning the artist’s responsibility to society.

Capped at 1,000 attendees, the FWB FEST’s intimate size allows participants to meaningfully engage with one another and form deep connections. Whether they’re looking to collaborate with fellow creatives, learn from experts in their field or simply enjoy a weekend of music and culture.

Tickets for FWB FEST are available for purchase at www.fest.fwb.help.