Yves Tumor Shares Explosive NSFW Video for “Kerosene!” Starring Diana Gordon and Bailey Stiles

Home News Krista Marple November 18th, 2020 - 7:17 PM

Artist Yves Tumor released an exotic new music video for his song “Kerosene!” which was directed by Cody Critcheloe and features Diana Gordon. “Kerosene!” is a track from Yves Tumor’s latest album, Heaven To A Tortured Mind, which was released in early April of this year. The recent album has gained a lot of attention throughout the months because of its timely release. Heaven To A Tortured Mind is said to be the “soundtrack” of the current situations the world is facing.

The video for “Kerosene!” is nothing short of a wild glimpse into a love triangle between Yves Tumor and two women. The lyrics of the song do not fail to hide the main theme that Yves Tumor was trying to accomplish. “Will you be my fantasy, little baby?/You’re just what I need/ Can you be my fantasy, little baby?/ You’re just what I need/ I can be what you need, little baby/ Just tell me what you need.” These are just a few lyrics that help define that premise of the song as well as the video.

In the beginning of the video, Yves Tumor is shown to be intimate with a woman as the second woman overlooks them. The jealous woman seems to appear in multiple settings with the couple creating more drama and suspense in the video.

Critcheloe, who is known for story-telling within film, stated in a press release,” We set out to create an epic rock-n-roll swindled story around a motley crew of characters as they navigate a day in the life of what should be called the Hottest/Nastiest love-triangle in what’s left of Middle America…Yes, it’s all true: Yves Tumor, Diana Gordon, Bailey Stiles and Chris Greatti tear it crazy as they loosen a few notches on the Bible Belt in pursuit of glam-packed caloric excess all-across-the-bored.”

The “Kerosene!” music video is based off of jealousy and violent acts of love to create an unhinged narrative to accompany the song. While Yves Tumor is already widely known for creating groundbreaking music and appropriately dynamic visuals to accompany his songs, the “Kerosene!” video is definitely one of the most interesting releases he has had thus far.