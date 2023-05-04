Siouxsie Sioux Performs For The First Time in 10 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2023 - 1:21 PM

According to stereogum.com Siouxsie Sioux, the leader of Siouxsie And The Banshees, will be returning to the stage for the first time in ten years. In a few weeks Sioux will perform at Cruel World in California before embarking on a European tour, which includes stops at festivals in the UK, Spain, Portugal and more.

But before performing at the festivals, Sioux held several concerts in Europe, which took pace at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels. Sioux played several classic songs by Siouxsie And The Banshees including a cover of the Beatles’s “Dear Prudence.”

Later on in the show Sioux performed several hits and fan favorites including “Cities In Dust”, “Christine”, “Happy House”, “Into A Swan”, “Spellbound” and “Peek-A-Boo.” To close out her performance, the singer performed a cover of Iggy Pop‘s classic tune”The Passenger.”

