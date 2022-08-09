Members Of Bring Me The Horizon Compete In Ukraine LGBTQ Pride Triathlon

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2022 - 1:35 PM

The war in Ukraine is still ongoing and for LGBTQIA+ folks in the area, it has proven exceedingly dangerous. Transphobia in particular has made it quite difficult to fled the country as passports for trans individuals, specifically trans women, remain outdated and do not match their current gender identity leaving many stranded.

According to Loudwire, Members of British rock band Bring Me The Horizon have stepped in to help, completing the Allerthorpe Sprint Triathlon and donating their proceeds to Ukrainepride, an organization that aims to aid the LGBTQIA+ community in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

“Oli here from the band Bring Me The Horizon. Me & our drummer Mat Nichols will be participating in the Allerthorpe Sprint Triathlon in York this August, & we wanted to raise money for Ukrainepride, a non profit organization supporting the LGBTQ+ Community in Ukraine, which as you can imagine is going through an incredibly difficult time. One of my close Ukrainian friends recommended me this organization as the best in its field,” Sykes wrote in the caption of the crowdfunding post.

Sykes and Nichols ended up raising over $7,000 for the cause. The band members thanked everyone who donated via social media post. Bring Me The Horizon recently debuted a new track entitled “sTraNgeRs” The band will also kick off their fall 2022 tour dates on September 24 in Brooklyn, New York. They will be supported by Knocked Loose, grandson and Siiickbrain on various dates. BMTH has also been featured on the When We Were Young 2022 lineup alongside My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne and more.