Sound and Fury Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Trapped Under Ice, Twitching Tongues and Speed

Home News Ronan Ruiz April 30th, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Sound and Fury, the hardcore festival that played in 2022 in LA’s Exposition Park, has returned for 2023. It will be taking place at LA’s Exposition Park again, June 29-30. Last year’s Sound and Fury saw the Californian band Gulch play their final show.

According to Stereogum, there are a number of returning bands for this year’s Sound and Fury. Speed, who could potentially headline the festival, Spy, and God’s Hate are all returning. Trapped Under Ice, a Baltimore-based group which went on a hit comeback tour earlier this year, will also be performing. Also at Sound and Fury will be Twitching Tongues, a long-running hardcore metal group led by brothers Colin and Taylor Young, who are also members of God’s Hate. Cold World, a Pennsylvania band which only performs a few times per year, will be playing at Sound and Fury. Soul Search and Minority Unit from California will also be present. There will also be a number of smaller, newer hardcore bands performing.

High-Vis, a British hardcore-adjacent band who recently played their first (and successful) US shows, will also be making an appearance. Similar bands like Glitterer, Truth Cult, Modern Color and Model/Actriz will be making their appearances at Sound and Fury as well. Fugitive, a thrash band from Power Trip’s Blake Ibanez, will be performing. Skourge, whose singer Seth Gilmore is also a member of Fugitive, will also be present. Death metal band Sanguisugabogg and ultra-heavy Japanese band Kruelty will also be taking the stage. The show will also include the hardcore bands Gel, Pain of Truth, Restraining Order, Dying Wish, Dead Heat, Big Boy, Extinguish, Scalp, Volcano, and many more.