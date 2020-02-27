Damaged City Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Trapped Under Ice, Ekulu and Lion of Judah

Home News Drew Feinerman February 27th, 2020 - 2:09 PM

Damaged City festival has announced its 2020 lineup that is set to feature Trapped Under Ice, Ekulu, and Lion of Judah, among others. The festival will take place on April 10th and 11th of this year in Washington, D.C.

Baltimore based punk band Trapped Under Ice is a D.C. hometown band, and although they had a brief break up in the early 2010’s, the band reformed in 2015, and released their latest album, Heatwave, in 2017. The band has recorded three studio albums and three EP’s since their formation in 2007.

NYC based Ekulu is new to the hardcore rock scene, but they have already begun to make waves; their 2 studio albums, Ekulu and Half Alive, were released in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and both caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

Like Trapped Under Ice, Lion of Judah is a hardcore rock based in D.C. that has embraced conducting themselves their own way. The band books their own tours, utilized analog recording technology, and constantly goes against the hardcore rock status quo when it comes to their approach to music.

Other notable performers include Destruktions, Appendix, Chain Cult, Permission, and Hate Preachers. Check out the Damaged City festival flyer below: