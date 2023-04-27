Lizzo Called on by Activists to End Support of Kids Online Safety Act Amid Concerns Over Censorship

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2023 - 1:43 PM

According to pitchfork.com earlier this month artist Lizzo partnered with Dove to help promote the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) with an online petition. The singer’s involvement with the project included a statement explaining her support of the bill.

“Social media is supposed to be a place where people can express themselves and be a source for beauty confidence, not anxiety. Seeing the negative impact social media is having on youth mental health today is devastating and has to stop. Join us and use your voice to help make change.”

As of yesterday the activist group Fight for the Future released a petition calling Lizzo to revoke her support for the bill. The opponents of the bill have noted that the the act has been condemned by organizations including the ACLU, GLAAD and the National Center for Transgender Equality over concerns how the bill’s language could potentially lead to conservative-led censorship of LGBTQ+ content, reproductive health care resources and more.

Lizzo is known for showing support toward the LGBTQ community and last Friday the singer performed at an arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she brought out several drag performers in protest of the state’s anti-drag law.

In the article Evan Greer, musician and director of Fight for the Future shares his thoughts about the Kids Online Safety Act.

“Young people need to hear Lizzo’s positive message, but the irony is that under KOSA, social media platforms would almost certainly be prevented from recommending her songs and videos to minors. Lizzo has been a strong ally to the LGBTQ community. I’m sure she wouldn’t support this bill if she knew how many LGBTQ groups oppose it and how it would actually harm kids rather than helping them.