Crazy Town Members Filmed Fighting After Show

South Carolina-based hip hop rockers Crazy Town were meeting with controversy this past Sunday, April 23, following a performance in Myrtle Beach.

NME broke the story about the brawl earlier today. The group, perhaps best known for their 1999 smash hit single “Butterfly,” encountered a hitch when lead singer Seth Binzer, otherwise known as Shifty Shellshock, failed to take the stage until the very end of the concert.

To the chagrin of the audience, the remaining members, including co-vocalist Bobby Reeves, had to fill in for the missing singer-rapper. Videos actually filmed by several Crazy Town fans at the show revealed an on-stage dispute between the two musicians, with Reeves accusing Binzer of being absent as well as of stealing money to which he responded by threatening Reeves’ loved ones.

The tumultuous saga came to a close with a physical altercation between the two Crazy Town members. Members of Crazy Town’s production crew provided an explanation for the singer’s late reappearance, claiming that their frontman had experienced a mishap shortly before their concert and that he “got separated from his gear”.

After reassuring the audience that Ranzer was alright, witnesses described witnessing security personnel having to intervene in the ensuing scuffle. Following Sunday’s incident, fan-based Crazy Town discussion boards have been rife with angry responses, with many fans vocalizing and expressing their hopes that this won’t truly mean an end to the group’s long-running career, one which has spanned almost two solid decades since their beginnings in 1995.

Though their records have not seen much attention since the release of their fifth album, ‘Crazy Town Reloaded’, released back in 2015, Sunday’s incident still serves as a reminder of their immense place in the annals of hip-hop. For better or for worse, the news of Crazy Town’s on-stage altercation has been met with gusto in the hip-hop community, with many viewers worldwide tuning in to fan-recorded videos shared on YouTube and other social media platforms.