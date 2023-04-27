Hed PE Kick Crazy Town Off Tour Following Brutal Fight Amongst the Band

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2023 - 1:26 PM

According to consequence.net the brutal fist fight between Crazy Town bandmates Seth Binzer and Bobby Reeves has led the band to be kicked off the Nu Metal Madness Tour 2 by the headlining act Hed PE.

As reported on yesterday co-vocalists Binzer and Reeves engaged in a bloody brawl over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, following a disastrous gig which Binzer didn’t show up until the very end of the show. The video footage showed Binzer hitting Reeves for most of the fight but the singer received a few punches as well.

Last night Hed PE’s lead singer Jared Gomes went on to Instagram to tell the fans that his band made the decision to remove Crazy Town from the tour, which also features performances by Adema and Tantric. Also Gomes pointed out that the reason was mainly for the health of Binzer, who has a history of substance abuse problems.

“Hed PE had to kick Crazy Town off the tour. We’re not saints by any means and Hed PE has done some crazy shit, and I’m not passing judgment on Crazy Town, or Seth or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us we’ve always tried to come with a good rock show.

Because of what’s going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now, Seth needs help. We can’t just sit by while he’s on the road battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that shit. So, you’ve seen the video. If it was just a fist fight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to kinda of mediate or some shit like that.

But this is a lot deeper than that. It’s a lot messier, so it’s definitely sad for us you know. Because I consider Seth a homie, but [we] just couldn’t keep it going. And Hed PE doesn’t support the shit that’s gone on and the shit that’s been done or been said by Crazy Town.”