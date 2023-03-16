Ric Wilson, Chromeo And A-Trak Announce New Project Clusterfunk

Home News Roy Lott March 16th, 2023 - 4:43 PM

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, & A-Trak have announced their debut collaborative project, CLUSTERFUNK, out March 31 via EMPIRE/Free Disco. The album includes nine tracks, including their newly released song “Clusterfunk,” the EP’s title track. Check out the groovy soul hip-hop tune below.

The song follows the trio’s previously released effort “Pay It No Mind.” The album also includes features from King Louie, Felicia Douglass of Dirty Projectors, STIC.MAN of Dead Prez, Kiéla Adira, and a passage from Mariame Kaba. Clusterfunk was written and recorded in California in the middle of the pandemic. A-Trak was first introduced to Ric Wilson’s music via Wilson’s Free Disco label partner and industry veteran, Russell Redeaux, which led to Trizzy sharing with his brother Dave 1 of the Canadian funk group Chromeo. The album is noted as the nostalgic tint lights the way, calling upon funk and soul lineages for an update that aims between timely and timeless. See the full tracklist below.

Chromeo recently released their first new song in four years called “Words With You”

CLUSTERFUNK Tracklist:

1. Whiskey In My Coffee (Feat. King Louie)

2. Clusterfunk

3. Pay It No Mind

4. Gimmi A Minnit

5. Everyone Moves To LA (Feat. Felicia Douglass)

6. When Mariame Kabe Speaks Listen

7. Git Up Off My Neck (Feat. STIC.MAN of Dead Prez)

8. I’m Not A Leader I’m A Mouthpiece

9. Muted Not Voiceless (Feat. Kiéla Adira)