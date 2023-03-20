The Weeknd Settles Copyright Lawsuit Over Song “Call Out My Name”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2023 - 2:17 PM

According to pitchfork.com back in 2021 artist The Weeknd was allegedly sued for alleged copyright infringement over his 2018 song “Call Out My Name.”

Producers Suniel Fox and Henry Strange allegedly claimed The Weeknd and the co-defendants Nicolás Jaar and Frank Dukes had allegedly infringed their song “Vibeking.”

According to theguardian.com Strange and Fox have also allegedly claimed they had alleged evidence that The Weekend had allegedly previously knew about the track.

The BBC reported that Fox and Strange had sent Vibeking to Eric White, who is one of Tesfaye’s collaborators, in 2015; later, White had allegedly replied saying that Tesfaye thought the song was “fire”.

Back on March 2017 Fox’s and Strange’s attorneys allegedly filed in court that the two sides have allegedly reached a settlement. Pitchfork have mentioned they reached out to The Weeknd’s representatives and the producers’s attorneys for any further comment.

When the alleged lawsuit was first filed, Jaar allegedly clarified that he allegedly didn’t help with the recording of “Call Out My Name,”which allegedly featured samples of Jaar’s 2016 song “Killing Time.”

