mxdwn Music

Menu

The Weeknd Settles Copyright Lawsuit Over Song “Call Out My Name”

March 20th, 2023 - 2:17 PM

The Weeknd Settles Copyright Lawsuit Over Song “Call Out My Name”
Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

According to pitchfork.com back in 2021  artist The Weeknd was allegedly sued for alleged copyright infringement over his 2018 song “Call Out My Name.”

Producers Suniel Fox and Henry Strange allegedly claimed The Weeknd and the co-defendants Nicolás Jaar and Frank Dukes had allegedly infringed  their song “Vibeking.”

According to theguardian.com Strange and Fox have also allegedly claimed they had alleged evidence that The Weekend had allegedly previously knew about the track.

The BBC reported that Fox and Strange had sent Vibeking to Eric White, who is one of Tesfaye’s collaborators, in 2015; later, White had allegedly replied saying that Tesfaye thought the song was “fire”.

Back on March 2017  Fox’s and Strange’s attorneys allegedly filed in court that the two sides have allegedly  reached a settlement. Pitchfork have mentioned they reached out to The Weeknd’s representatives and the producers’s attorneys for any further comment.

When the alleged  lawsuit was first filed, Jaar allegedly clarified that he allegedly didn’t help with the recording  of “Call Out My Name,”which allegedly featured samples  of Jaar’s 2016 song “Killing Time.”

 

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

 

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.