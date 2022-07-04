Crosby, Stills and Nash Return to Spotify After 5 Month Boycott

Home News Lucy Yang July 4th, 2022 - 12:40 PM

Today’s news follows the returning of Crosby, Stills and Nash on to Spotify. After a five month long boycott, the group announced their protest against the platform in February.

‘“Graham Nash says in a statement that Spotify has “taken a positive step by adding a Covid content advisory to podcasts that include a conversation about Covid, directing listeners to a Covid information hub.” The group will donate revenue from its first month back on Spotify to charity, according to the statement.”’ (Pitchfork)

This issue was first brought up when Young demanded Spotify to remove his music in January this year. This was then turned into a collaborative effort with Joni Mitchell, Crazy Horse’s Nils Lofgren, India.Arie, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills and David Crosby. All artists previously removed large portions of their catalogues upon agreeing that there is dangerous misinformation being spread and aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. Out of the group, Crosby, Stills and Nash are the first of the bunch to return to the platform once again.

‘“Young first demanded Spotify remove his music from the platform in January this year. He called out the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which doctors have repeatedly urged Spotify to censor. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young,” he said. “Not both.”’ (Pitchfork)

This group was bonded together to protest against misinformation of the Pandemic and COVID-19 on the platform. Despite returning, they still hope continuous change to be made and improved on Spotify. ” Nash described the addition of content advisory labels as “a positive step.” (Pitchfork)

