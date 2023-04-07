Motley Crue Responds to Mick Mars Lawsuit

Home News Gracie Chunes April 7th, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Mötley Crüe and their former guitarist Mick Mars are butting heads again. When Mars retired from touring due to his health condition ankylosing spondylitis, the plan was for him to remain a member of the band. But, this week the musician sued Motley Crue, claiming that they’d “unilaterally” kicked him out of the band and reduced his percentage of their profits from 25% to 5%.

The bands attorney spoke to Variety, saying, “After the last tour, Mick publicly resigned from Mötley Crüe. Despite the fact that the band did not owe Mick anything — and with Mick owing the band millions in advances that he did not pay back — the band offered Mick a generous compensation package to honor his career with the band. Manipulated by his manager and lawyer, Mick refused and chose to file this ugly public lawsuit.”

Frid also claims that Mars can’t draw a distinction between retiring from touring and quitting the band because at this phase in the band’s history, “the band’s primary function is to tour and perform concerts,” and the band’s legal team provided statements from seven road crew members indicating Mars could no longer remember or execute his parts.