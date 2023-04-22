Sofi Tukker Shares Electrifying New Single & Video for “Jacaré”

Home News Karen Whitlock April 22nd, 2023 - 5:11 PM

Sofi Tukker has released a new single, “Jacaré”, with its accompanying music video. The duo’s most recent album, WET TENNIS, granted them a spot at Coachella this year, along with several other festival tour dates, including Osheaga, Electric Forest, and Lollapalooza Brazil. Accolades for their discography have even reached Grammy status, as their previous single “Drinkee” and album Treehouse were both nominated for their pioneering of the dance and electronic genre. “Jacaré” isn’t dissimilar from Sofi Tukker’s other popular singles, as it retains their classic electronic dance-pop sounds paired alongside tropical imagery. Additionally, in a move that solidified their vibrant and tropical aura, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, the frontrunners of the band, announced last year that they had become brand ambassadors for Novo Fogo, a Brazilian rainforest conservation-oriented drink company.



“Jacaré” is rightfully electrifying, as it contains beach scenes of Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, who eventually close out the video dancing with several other couples in a club. Throughout the video, the two dance and flirt with other people, giving the video a romantic and spontaneous flair, especially as Hawley-Weld takes control of the dance floor. Every person in the video is trendy and dressed expertly, and fit perfectly into their tropical paradise theme. The song itself has an infectious beat with light piano stings, and its vocals are sultry, yet airy, as they’re succinct and quick to melt into electronic effects.