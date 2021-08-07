Cavalera Will Play Songs from Sepultura’s Beneath the Remains and Arise at 2022 Maryland Deathfest

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 7th, 2021 - 6:56 PM

Maryland’s Deathfest lineup has been finalized. The additions are Morbid Angel, Cavalera, Destruction and Enforced. Maryland Deathfest will happen in 2022 May 26th to 29th in Baltimore, MD in several different venues including Rams Head Live, Soundstage and the Edison Lot. Tickets at this moment are pricey, but there are also other Deathfest selling tickets.

Cavalera that is made of the father and son duo Max and Iggor will be playing Sepultura’s 1989 album Beneath The Remains and 1991 Arise from their previous bands. Max Cavalera has played in multiple bands like Nailbomb, Killer Be Killed (since 2011), Cavalera Conspiracy (since 2007), Soulfly (since 1997) and Sepultura which he is still apart of.

Sepultura has gone through several different lineups and no longer have any of the original members other than the father and son duo. Max said, “the band was rotten from the inside.” Along with other circumstances that contributed to the split, including the rest of the band’s aspirations to work with more established and notable figures within the music industry. The lineup now for Maryland Deathfest is Paul Jr. bass/backup vocals, Andreas Kisser lead guitarist/backup vocals, Derrick Green lead vocals and Eloy Casagrande drums/percussion.