Christine And The Queens Announce The American Live Debut Of His New Creative Era

Ally Najera February 26th, 2023 - 6:21 PM

Christine and The Queens released a new album – Redcar les adorables étoiles – in September of last year. Now his latest announcement includes an upcoming tour that will be his first ever debut in the States.

The singer will not only make his return to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for the third time, but the tour shows will deliver even more. Starting the thirteenth of April in San Francisco there wil be a total of five live shows.

The album he released in 2022 is the music that serves as a prologue for more music to come. This year, fans should expect to receive more music from Christine and The Queens. The tour should run through the month of April and will end on the twenty-third of April.

Christine and the Queens live:

4/13 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

4/16 Indio, CA – Coachella

4/17 San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

4/19 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

4/23 Indio, CA – Coachella