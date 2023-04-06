Peter Gabriel Shares Powerful New Single “i/o (Bright-Side Mix)

Home News Cait Stoddard April 6th, 2023 - 11:59 AM

According to consequence.net artist Peter Gabriel will be returning with i/o, which is his first album in over two decades. In light of todays full moon, Gabriel shares his new single “i/o (Bright-Side Mix).”

In the press release Gabriel describes the meaning behind i/o.

“‘I/O’ means input/output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything.

The artist adds: The older I get, I probably don’t get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there’s something to learn?”

“i/o (Bright-Side Mix) is a piano-driven number that begins with a spare instrumental arrangement. Over the course of four minutes, it gradually builds in intensity as it layers drums, bass, and even backing vocals from the Soweto Gospel Choir. “Stuff coming out, stuff going in/ I’m just a part of everything.”

The tune is created by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent and later this month people will get hear Tchad Blake’s “Dark-Side Mix” and Hans-Martin Buff’s “In-Side Mix.” Also Gabriel has previously previewed i/o by revealing the songs “Panopticom” and “The Court.”