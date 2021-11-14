Juice WRLD’s Estate Announces Posthumous Album Fighting Demons For December 2021 Release, Shares Lead Single “Already Dead”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 14th, 2021 - 2:18 PM

According to Consequence, Juice WRLD’s mother has announced another posthumous album Fighting Demons as a follow up to Legends Never Die which was released in July 2020. The album is set for December 10, 2021 release. His estate has also shared an album trailer as well as a new song titled “Already Dead.” Both can be viewed below.

The album trailer opens with a quote: “You are not your struggles. Addiction, anxiety, depression do not define you.” The trailer follows the rapper/singer-songwriter as he talks about topics like mental health which many of his songs payed homage to. The video also sees him performing in front of live audiences while a voice-over continues the discussion.

The new track similarly explores more about mental health and addiction: “You can see the pain in my laugh / Demons comin’ back from the past / Feelin’ like I’m ’bout to relapse.” The rapper, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 21 after accidentally overdosing on painkillers.

His estate decided to continue releasing music after his death in order to honor his memory: “There was nothing more Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,” the statement continues, “He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come.” His team has also created LiveFree999.org which offers free mental health and addiction counseling for those experiencing anxiety, depression or substance dependency.