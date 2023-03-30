Miley Cyrus Responds to Wisconsin Elementary School Banning Her Collab with Dolly Parton “Rainbowland” with LGBTQ+ Fund Donation

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2023 - 1:48 PM

According to stereogum.com yesterday The Waukesha School District in Waukesha, Wisconsin have prohibited their first graders from singing along to Miley Cyrus‘s and Dolly Parton’s 2017 collaboration tune “Rainbowland,” by citing a rule that goes against “controversial” issues in the classroom.

The tune is a nod to the LGBTQ+ community and based from the lyrics, “Rainbowland” stating how nice it would be if we all got along with each other. “Wouldn’t it be nice to live in paradise/ Where we’re free to be exactly who we are” and “Let’s all dig down deep inside/ Brush the judgment and fear aside.”

Because of the ban, many people have spoken their thoughts regarding how old children should be to hear “Rainbowland.” In the article Superintendent James Sebert wrote a statement to WPR which states “the question was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students.”

A similar report has cited backlash from a couple of parents and teachers, including first grade teacher Melissa Tempel who stated, “If my opinion is not the same as yours, or my value system is not the same as yours, how do I know what you will think is controversial?”

In response to banning of “Rainbowland,” Cyrus’s Happy Hippie Foundation went on Twitter to announce a financial donation to Pride And Less Prejudice, an organization which “provides free LGBTQ age-appropriate books to classrooms from preschool to third grade.”

“We are rainbows, me and you

Every color, every hue

Let’s shine on through… TOGETHER WE CAN START LIVING IN A RAINBOWLAND.” When our founder @mileycyrus and her fairy godmother @dollyparton wrote these words together, they meant it. pic.twitter.com/zRjTkcWttm — Happy Hippie Foundation (@happyhippiefdn) March 29, 2023

“We are rainbows, me and you Every color, every hue Let’s shine on through… TOGETHER WE CAN START LIVING IN A RAINBOWLAND. When our founder @mileycyrus and her fairy godmother @dollyparton wrote these words together, they meant it.”

The statement continues with: “To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting. In honor & celebration of your BRIGHT future Happy Hippie is making a donation to @lessprejudice to help make classrooms more inclusive!

To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting 🌈 — Happy Hippie Foundation (@happyhippiefdn) March 29, 2023