Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson Announce New Album I Walked With You A Ways For October 2022 Release, Share New Song & Video “Problem With It”

Plains, the newly created duo of singer-songwriter Jess Williamson, and singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, known for her project Waxahatchee, has released a new single entitled “Problem With It,” alongside an accompanying music video. The single comes off of the duo’s freshly announced debut album, I Walked With You A Ways, The new project is set to drop on October 14 via ANTI-.

Speaking on the decision to work with Williamson on the new album, Katie Crutchfield has explained in a statement, quoted by Pitchfork: “I’ve felt a connection to Jess’ songwriting and a kinship with her since we met years ago… Getting to lean into the influence of the music we both grew up with while also making something that feels very current and fresh to me was a great experience and I’m so happy to finally share it.”

Williamson explained similar enthusiasm for working with Crutchfield, saying that “Making this record with Katie was a deeply expansive experience for me as a songwriter. I really trust her ear and sensibilities, and she encouraged me to explore aspects of my songwriting that in the past I’ve shied away from. Katie’s support was so important for me as we wrote this album.” See the tracklist and album art for the new album below.

I Walked With You A Ways Tracklist

1 Summer Sun

2 Problem With It

3 Line of Sight

4 Abeline

5 Hurricane

6 Bellafatima

7 Last 2 on Earth

8 Easy

9 No Record of Wrongs

10 I Walked With You a Ways

“Problem With It” is the first taste that fans have received of the new project. This first offering lays bare that Crutchfield and Williamson intend to embrace the country and folk aspects of their artistic ranges. Watch the official music video for “Problem With It” via YouTube below.

Waxahatchee has recently teamed up with Wynonna Judd to release a powerful single titled “Other Side.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer