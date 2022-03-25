A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator And Nigo Debut New Track “Lost And Found Freestyle 2019”

Home News Federico Cardenas March 25th, 2022 - 10:01 PM

Pitchfork has reported that rap superstars A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator have joined the DJ and fashion designer Nigo to release a new track, entitled “Lost And Found Freestyle 2019.” The new song acts as the opening track to Nigo’s recently released album, I Know Nigo.

Throughout the new single, we hear Rocky and Tyler trade verses on wildly different beats. The difference between the beats on the first and second half of the track make the new song almost feel as though they were two different songs. However, this does not stop the two rappers from delivering verses that work beautifully together, with their chemistry having already been long demonstrated by various collaborations the two artists have done in the past, such their 2018 “Potato Salad.”

Listen to “Lost And Found Freestyle 2019” via YouTube below.

“Lost and Found Freestyle 2019” is one of eleven tracks off of Nigo’s new project. Previously, Nigo has released singles “Hear me Clearly,” featuring Pusha T and “Want it Bad,” featuring Kid Cudi. Nigo’s new project features a wide array of different artists, with nearly every track providing a unique artist, including Pharrell Williams, A$AP Ferg, Pop Smoke, Gunna and others. Listen to Nigo’s new project via Spotify here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado