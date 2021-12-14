Buku Music + Art Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Tame Impala, Glass Animals, Tyler, The Creator And Many More

Home News Aly Rowell December 14th, 2021 - 6:03 PM

BUKU Music + Art Festival is back and gearing up for 2022. BUKU Music + Art Project, the cutting-edge boutique festival in New Orleans, has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the Big Easy on March 25-26, 2022. At what will be the 10-year anniversary of the beloved event and first show back since 2019, dedicated fans of the festival will finally get the chance to return home to the creative playground of BUKU for a celebration of music, art, and community.

BUKU has been going strong since 2012, with exception of the last few years of the pandemic. The fest marries indie rock, EDM, and hip-hop with art installations and a smorgasbord of local cuisine, all in the heart of New Orleans.

The most recent BUKU event came this fall with BUKU Planet B. ““For the past year, we’ve watched our fans step outside of their comfort zones and persevere through weird times,” Dante DiPasquale, BUKU’s co-creator, wrote in a press release. “PLANET B is the result of us being inspired by them to do the same, and all of us at Team BUKU are excited to finally party with them again.” The event featured top-artists like Katyranda, Zeds Dead and Megan Thee Stallion.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer