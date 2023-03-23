Nick Cave Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2023 - 12:15 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today artist Nick Cave has announced a North American solo tour for this fall where he will be performing songs from his extensive catalog. The musician will be kicking things off in North Carolina before stopping in Ohio, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Nashville and Los Angeles.

Cave has been performing, writing and recording music for more than forty years and he is best known as the lead singer and songwriter of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.

Cave’s body of work extends across a diverse range of creative disciplines such as score composition, writing of books, novels, film scripts and more recently ceramic art.

The artist’s website and weekly e-mail, The Red Hand Files, was originally created for Cave to answer questions submitted by fans, has grown from a simple exercise in connectivity to a cultural phenomenon, with over 150,000 subscribers and hundreds of questions submitted each week.

To register now for pre-sale access click HERE. Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting on Monday, March 27 at 10 a.m. local time. General on sale tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

NICK CAVE LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA SOLO TOUR DATES

9/19 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

9/21 – Durham, NC – DPAC

9/23 – Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

9/25 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square

9/27 – Milwaukee, WE – Riverside Theater

9/29 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

10/2 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

10/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10/7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/10 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

10/12 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10/14 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/15 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/7 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10/20 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

10/23 – Austin, TX – ACL at The Moody

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre