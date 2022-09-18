Blonde Soundtrack Announced For September 2022 Release Featuring Music By Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Share New Song “Pearly”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Critics and composers alike are talking about Netflix original film Blonde for its haunting-yet-strangely beautiful thematic tone smothered throughout the movie’s score and general plotline.

Rock musicians Warren Ellis of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Nick Cave himself were recruited as chief composers for the Netflix flick Blonde and have praised the film’s artistic direction by Andrew Dominik.

The duo elaborated: “Working with Andrew Dominik is always a challenging, but ultimately mind-blowing experience. Creating the score for this terrifying and complex reimagining of the Marilyn Monroe story was no different and, as always, it was a complete privilege to work with him. The darkest of films with a gorgeous spiritual score.”

One song in particular (“Pearly”) surfaced the web this past Friday to rave reviews. With users on YouTube assisting in reeling in 16,000 views to Nick Cave’s & Warren Ellis’ official video-making channel and praising the pair for their “breathtaking, phenomenal” work on the instrumentation of the piece.

The film Blonde will not only star Knives Out actress Ana de Armas and Will & Grace actor Bobby Cannavale (both hailing of Cuban descent), but additionally tell the dark biographical story of the late actress Marilyn Monroe whose life was riddled with hearsay. According to press release, the film itself will tackle the “split life” rumor mill that Ms. Monroe was “hiding” from the public eye and dispel any further rumors relating to the tall-tale theory.

Blonde is due to impact television outlets and mobile devices by way of Netflix on September 28, while its accompanying soundtrack makes wave that same day on Spotify, YouTube Music and other music-streaming platforms.

Track-listing is as followed:

1. Pearly

2. Shard

3. Fire In The Hills

4. Gemini

5. Abortion

6. Glass Silver

7. Gemini Acoustic

8. Goddess Of Love On A Subway Grating

9. Strawberry

10. Bright Horses (Instrumental)

11. Peroxide

12. I Love Love Love You All

13. Wig

14. Nembutal

15. A World Of Light

