French Montana Sued For Negligence Over Shooting on Music Video Set

Also Leon’s lawsuit alleges that he ‘suffered great bodily injury and damages far in excess of the jurisdictional limits of this court.” Leon is allegedly seeking damages in amount of $50,000 and a jury trial.

According to nme.com Leon’s attorney Josh Graham allegedly shared his thoughts regarding the alleged lawsuit.

“It was an extremely unfortunate situation that led to multiple people suffering serious injuries. The most egregious thing is that people were beaten up and robbed at this video shoot and the [production] did not shut down. Montana continued the video shoot, moved it across the street, and those assailants returned and shot the place up. Things like that should not be able to go on”.

When the alleged shooting was reported, workers of the Licking restaurant allegedly distanced themselves from the filming and in a statement to CNN the workers shared their thoughts about the alleged incident.

“We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last [minute] French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place. The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

In the following statement Montana allegedly shared his thoughts regarding the alleged shooting.

“We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”