Multiple People Shot and Injured During French Montana Music Video Shoot in Miami

Home News Gracie Chunes January 6th, 2023 - 3:44 PM

CNN reports that at least 10 people were injured in Miami during a music video shoot on Thursday, January 6. Rapper French Montana was shooting a music video at a restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida where someone opened fire, according to statements from the restaurant and the Miami Dade Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred at The Licking, a restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled with multiple locations. In a statement to CNN, the restaurant said: “We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min(ute) French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place. The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

Just before 8 pm EST, emergency units were dispatched after they received reports of a mass casualty incident. MDFR found several patients suffering traumatic injuries upon their arrival at The Licking. Outside a fire station near the restaurant, firefighters also encountered other injured patients.

“Fire crews immediately began triage to assess the extent of the patients’ injuries and for transport to the hospital,” reports MDFR. “As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured. Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining 6 patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers.” (CNN)

French Montana took to Twitter to make a statement: