The Weeknd Shares Inspiring New Song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” From New Movie Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Weeknd has finally released his new song called Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength). This song was made for the new movie called Avatar: The Way of Water.

This tack was featured in the official trailer for the movie, the lyrics were written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia with composer, Simon Franglen.

According to Pitchfork, “The Weeknd has written, recorded, and released multiple successful songs for movies. The singer’s 2014 Fifty Shades of Grey single reached No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100.”

Pitchfork goes on to talk about The Weeknd’s 2018 song for Black Panther, Pray for Me. His song reached No.7 on singles chart. The Weeknd has potential to have his new song reach high on the billboards again, it is just a matter of time.

This new song sounds like an adventure song, something where you can picture yourself on a newfound journey in life. The orchestra was composed beautifully, and the background vocals give a sense of passion to the song.

It starts off with the background vocals and as soon as The Weeknd comes in, it is silent with a slow build up. To listen to The Weeknd’s new song stream below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat