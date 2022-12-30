The Weeknd Teases New Music Video For Album “Dawn FM” 1 Year Anniversary

Home News Hannah Boyle December 30th, 2022 - 6:48 AM

Fans of The Weeknd should be on the lookout for new activity from the musician in regard to his latest album. The Weeknd teased the release of a new music video over Twitter on December 28. The video lasts just over two minutes and serves as anticipation for the artist’s new album “Dawn FM”. According to sources at Billboard, The Weeknd is preparing to release his 6th studio album in the coming new year. This teaser follows the creation of The Weeknd’s music for the soundtrack of the latest Avatar movie.

The music video for this teaser brings the audience back to the dystopian young adult fiction of the 2000s. The teaser opens with a destroyed city and a heavy blue filter, before switching to images of the artist. It is definitely a strange music video with an unnerving feel. It definitely catches attention and fills the musician’s Twitter audience with anticipation. The artist has the world’s attention – he better live up to the hype.

Photo credit: Richard Saethang