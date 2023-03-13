Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Song ‘Meshuggah’

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2023 - 6:08 PM

Today Unknown Mortal Orchestra have shared their new song “Meshuggah.” The tune is the final offering from the band’s upcoming double album V which will be released this Friday by jagjaguwar.

Apple Music includes the single as part of its New Music Daily feature and the release follows the recent singles of “Layla” and “Nadja,” both of which is accompanied by Vira-Lata directed videos that showcase the lives of two young women across the two films.

The New York Times praised “Layla” as “full of warmth, with a soulful vocal melody” and bandleader Ruban Nielson’s “nimble guitar playing.” Last October Unknown Mortal Orchestra also shared “I Killed Captain Cook” which showed the album’s themes when it arrived with a video starring Nielson’s mother, Deedee Aipolani Nielson, Miss Aloha Hula 1973.

Also Unknown Mortal Orchestra have launched UMOTV, a 24/7 livestream featuring the band’s complete catalog, music videos and more. Designed to be an algorithm-free home for all things UMO, UMOTV will feature unreleased music, exclusive visuals, a doomsday chatbotand other surprises.

In the press release Ruban Nielson mentions how living in Hawaii influenced him to create music.

“In Hawaii, everything shifted off of me and my music. Suddenly, I was spending more time figuring out what others need and what my role is within my family. I also learned that things I thought were true of myself are bigger than I thought. My way of making mischief – that’s not just me – that’s my whole Polynesian side. I thought I was walking away from music to focus on family, but the two ended up connecting.”

Last October Unknown Mortal Orchestra announced their first tour in 4 years with a headline North American and UK tour that will kick off this month after the release of V.