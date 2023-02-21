Unknown Mortal Orchestra Shares Melancholy New Song & Video “Nadja”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 21st, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Today Unknown Mortal Orchestra have shared their latest single “Nadja,” which comes from the band’s upcoming a V, due March 17 by Jagjaguwar. Along with “Nadja” is the second of the Vira-Lata directed videos which documented the lives of two young women that began with the visuals for the single “Layla.”

In the press release director Vira-Lata describes the creation of “Nadja.”

“We were in awe of the power of the songs’ simplicity; how its beauty rises without pretension, creating an honest and poetic testament that reaches into the heart. We wanted to match the poetic tenderness of the songs with a visually intimate storyline that felt extremely honest and showcased fleeting moments of a true friendship.”

The album V brings blue skies, beachside cocktail bars, hotel pools and the darkness that lurks below the pristine surfaces. The desert resort city’s palm tree-lined streets reminded Ruban Nielson of a childhood spent playing by hotel swimming pools with his siblings while their entertainer parents performed in show bands across the Pacific and East Asia, and Nielson became aware of the glamorized hedonism he’d internalized since childhood and the darker side of his parents’s lifestyle when they were working as entertainers.

“In Hawaii, everything shifted off of me and my music. Suddenly, I was spending more time figuring out what others need and what my role is within my family. I also learned that things I thought were true of myself are bigger than I thought. My way of making mischief – that’s not just me – that’s my whole Polynesian side. I thought I was walking away from music to focus on family, but the two ended up connecting.” said Nielson

A primary goal of V for Nielson was to make music and art that transcends notions of clout and cultural currency while also aiming to inject having fun back into the process of creating music. For Nielson, V is about having fun while making music and art and by doing so, he reclaims taste as a personal part of selfhood, propelling Unknown Mortal Orchestra to new creative heights.

This past October Unknown Mortal Orchestra announced their first tour in 4 years with a headline North American and UK tour that will kick off in March shortly after the release of V. Before heading to the UK, the tour stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit and New York City.