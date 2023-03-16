Roger Waters Threatens Legal Action Against Live Show Cancellations

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2023 - 4:03 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com artist Roger Waters has allegedly threatened legal action against the motion that has allegedly cancelled the upcoming performances in Germany. The alleged news follows an announcement last month in which the German government have allegedly decided to stop Water’s upcoming shows due to the artist’s alleged allegations of anti-Semitism.

The alleged motion was allegedly made by the Hessian State Government who allegedly canceled Waters’s concert in Frankfurt on May 28 and an alleged similar motion rose against the singer’s show in Munich on May 21.

Since the alleged cancelled tour date, the former Pink Floyd bassist has allegedly threatened to pursue legal action against the decision by allegedly labelling it as “unjustifiable” and an alleged infringement of his freedom of speech.

In the article Waters‘s management company, Mark Fenwick Management, have released an alleged statement regarding the alleged matter.

“[This is] to ensure that his fundamental human right of freedom of speech is protected and that all of those who wish to see him perform, are free to do so in Frankfurt, Munich and in any other city in any other country.”

The company allegedly adds, “These actions are unconstitutional, without justification, and based upon the false accusation that Roger Waters is antisemitic, which he is not.”

While allegedly explaining decision to intervene Waters’s alleged appearance at the city’s Festhalle venue, the Frankfurt council have allegedly highlighted that the musician has allegedly pressured artists not to perform in Israel, and allegedly used anti-Semitic imagery .