The Lemonheads Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates 

Home News Krista Marple April 27th, 2021 - 9:27 PM

Boston, Massachusetts-based alternative rock band The Lemonheads have officially announced their 2021 November tour. The 18-date tour is currently scheduled with Soft Kill and Hey Rocco as special guests. They are also scheduled to be the opening act for Dinosaur Jr.’s Boston show at the end of their own tour.

The Lemonheads fall tour will begin in Asheville, North Carolina on November 5 and will make it’s final stop in Bailtimore, Maryland on November 26. Throughout the tour, they will make stops in Nashville, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New York and more. Tickets for the shows will go on sale this Friday, April 30 at noon EST.

The upcoming scheduled fall shows will be the first live in-person performances from the band since their 2019 tour. The rock group began their run in Vancouver, Canada on May 18 and finished off in their hometown of Boston on June 15.

At the time of their last tour, The Lemonheads had announced the release of a 7” vinyl single cover of “Take It Easy,” which was originally performed by The Eagles. The vinyl came out on June 14. While the release of a 7” single cover isn’t entirely common for the band, covering songs is definitely part of the norm for them.

Prior to the release of the vinyl, The Lemonheads had released Varshons 2, which was an entire album made up of covers. It features their renditions of songs like “Can’t Forget” by Yo La Tengo, “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness” by John Prine, “Abandoned” by Lucinda Williams and “Straight To You” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Tour Dates:

10/05 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

10/06 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

10/07 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

10/08 – Basement East – Nashville, TN

10/10 – The Bluebird – Bloomington, IN

10/11 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

10/12 – Red Flag – St. Louis, MO

10/13 – The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE

10/15 – Fine Line Music Cafe – Minneapolis, MN

10/16 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

10/18 – The Atheneaum Theaters – Columbus, OH

10/19 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

10/20 – Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON

10/22 – Grogg Shop – Cleveland, OH

10/23 – TBD – New York, NY

10/24 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

10/25 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

10/27 – House Of Blues – Boston, MA ** with Dinosaur Jr only