Nappy Roots Member Fish Scales Shot During Kidnapping and Robbery Outside Atlanta Brewery

Fish Scales, member of the American rap group Nappy Roots, is in recovery after being shot during a kidnap and robbery that occurred outside his Atlanta brewery. According to Stereogum, Fish Scales, real name Melvin Adams, was attacked at Atlantucky Brewing in downtown Atlanta, which he co-owns with groupmate Skinny Deville.

Police say that two suspects robbed a victim outside of the brewery at 11 PM on August 17. They then made their way inside and forced Fish Scales into his vehicle at gunpoint. It is unknown when he was shot, but Fish Scales managed to escape on foot and his car was found nearby in Hapeville. He’s currently in recovery at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The suspects have not been identified, but Fish Scales’ business partner Skinny Deville said, “I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering. That is what is most important.” Meanwhile, in a social media statement, Nappy Roots wrote, “We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery. We would appreciate some privacy as we are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation.”