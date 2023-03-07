The New Pornographers Share Enticing New Single “Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2023 - 2:49 PM

Today The New Pornographers have released the new track “Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies” from their upcoming album Continue as a Guest which will be released by Merge Records on March 31.

In the press release The New Pornographers‘s frontman A.C. Newman explains what the track is about.

“Lyrically, it is very much a stream-of-consciousness story about the disease of social media and online culture.The narrator that only likes art when it changes the subject, buried in daydream, thinking it’s an entrance, and the idea of Pontius Pilate entertaining his friends with home movies of the crucifixion.

Newman adds: It was a product of being stuck at home at a time when online was the only way for many to communicate, and obviously it had its negatives. One of those songs that might seem like word salad but is not, its disjointed nature very deliberate.”

In celebration of Continue as a Guest, The New Pornographers are schedules for a run of North American shows this spring, with support from Wild Pink. The dates include two sold outnights at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, as well as further performances at New York’s Brooklyn Steel and Boston’s Royale.

Newman began working on Continue as a Guest at his Woodstock, New York home over the course of a year, after the band had just finished touring behind 2019’s In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights. During the writing and recording process, Newman discovered new lyrical, artistic and sonic approaches experimenting with his own vocal register.