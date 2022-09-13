The New Pornographers Announces Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 13th, 2022 - 8:53 PM

This December, The New Pornographers are coming to the West Coast to perform complete tracklists from their albums Mass Romantic (2000) and Twin Cinema (2005) from front to back on alternating nights.

A band that originally comprised only three members and only twelve songs to perform, The New Pornographers is back and better than ever as seven new members are added to the mix as they put new twists on the band’s old power-pop favorites to celebrate the 17th and 22nd year anniversary of Mass Romantic and Twin Cinema respectively.

The band also welcomes Liam Kazar as the opening act for all shows.

While most of The New Pornographers’ performances are in California, the band is holding two special performances in Portland, Oregon from Dec. 2 to Dec 3rd. On the prior performance, they will be performing songs exclusively from Mass Romantic, and they will be performing songs exclusively from their second album Twin Cinema. The New Pornographers come to California, headlining in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Solana Beach, from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11.

Tickets for this week-long tour will be available for general purchase on Friday, September 16! However, a portion of the sales from presale tickets, which are available for purchase on Wednesday, September 14, will go to The Brigid Alliance, a reproductive rights nonprofit.

Listen to The New Pornographers’ eighth studio release In the Morse Code of Brake Lights here.

Tour Dates

12/2 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater performing Mass Romantic

12/3 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater performing Twin Cinema

12/5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore performing Mass Romantic

12/6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore performing Twin Cinema

12/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre performing Mass Romantic

12/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre performing Twin Cinema

12/10 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up performing Mass Romantic

12/11 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up performing Twin Cinema