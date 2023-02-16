The New Pornographers Share New Single “Angelcover”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2023 - 5:47 PM

Indie rock band The New Pornographers have shared their new track “Angelcover” from the upcoming album Continue as a Guest which will be released on March 31.

In the press release lead singer A.C. Newman explains the meaning behind “Angelcover.”

“I found myself a lot more concerned with performance and/or delivery, changing melody and phrasing to get a better performance, less concerned, less precious about the original melody or lyric that I wrote. With that in mind, I had the idea of angels visiting me in the night with the message that ‘melody ain’t got nothing on delivery.’ Kind of a fever dream, where feelings take on their own personality and shape.”

The New Pornographers have previously released eight studio albums, including their debut, Mass Romantic, reissued in 2021 to celebrate the 21 anniversary of its premiere. The band’s latest, In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights, debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Alternative Chart, number 6 on the Billboard Rock Chart and number 15 on the Billboard Album Chart.