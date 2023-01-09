The New Pornographers Announce New Album Continue as a Guest for March 2023 Release and Share New Song “Really Really Light”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2023 - 4:02 PM

According to pitchfork.com rock band The New Pornographers have returned with their song “Really Really Light” and it is from the band’s upcoming album Continue as a Guest which will be released on March 31. “Really Really Light” is co-written by Dan Beja and the music video is directed by Christian Cerezo who had the dancer Svetlana Tulasi ice skating across the warehouse floor in the music video.

In the press release band member A.C. Newman describes the process of creating “Really Really Light.”

“Part of my process throughout the years has been messing with things I never finished. I really liked Dan’s chorus, and for a while I was just trying to write something that I felt like belonged with it. I was thinking of the Aloe Blacc song ‘The Man’ which interpolated the chorus from Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ and thought it would be fun to interpolate a song that no one knows. Not trying to sound like Aloe Blacc, just doing some interpolating of my own. It became a game of writing a verse that felt like a part of the same song. In my mind, I was striving for a little Jeff Lynne–era Tom Petty, a classic go-to.”

In regards to the album title, Newman states

“The idea of continuing as a guest felt very apropos to the times. Feeling out of place in culture, in society—not feeling like a part of any zeitgeist, but happy to be separate and living your simple life, your long fade-out. Find your own little nowhere, find some space to fall apart, continue as a guest.”

2019’s In the Morse Code of Brake Lights was The New Pornographers’s last record and in 2021 the band reissued Mass Romantic.