Promatyr Announces New Album Formal Growth For June 2023 Release, Share New Single “Make Way”

Today Detroit post-punk band Protomartyr have announced their upcoming album Formal Growth In The Desert will be released on June 2 by Domino. In light of the happy news about the album, Protomartyr released the music video for the song “Make Way.”

The video is directed by Trevor Naud and in the press release the director describes the meaning behind “Make Way.”

“There’s a deliberate through-line between the videos for ‘Make Way’ and 2020’s ‘Worm In Heaven.’ The two songs feel partnered with each other, so I wanted the videos to feel like they exist in the same world. There are layers of experiments happening–all within a closed environment. We don’t know what’s happened to the world outside, but there’s an undertone that things maybe aren’t quite right.”

Since their 2012 debut No Passion All Technique, Protomartyr have mastered the art of evoking place which is the grinding Midwest humility of their hometown, as well as the x-rayed elucidation of America that comes with their vantage.

Formal Growth In The Desert is a testament to conflicting realities, the inevitability of loss, the necessity of finding joy through it and persisting that comes with living longer and continuing to create. It begins with pain but endures through it, opening itself into a new sound.

